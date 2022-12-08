How To Watch The Los Angeles Clippers At Miami Heat Thursday, Injury Report, Betting Line Etc

The Heat try to end a two-game losing streak against the Clippers

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -5.5

VITALS: : The Heat and Clippers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each team winning on their home court. The Heat are 37-30 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 20-13 in home games and 17-17 in road games ... For the Heat, Gabe Vincent (knee), Omar Yurtseven (ankle) and Jamal Cain (G League) are out, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

CLIPPERS

F Kawhi Leonard

F Marcus Morris

C Ivicka Zubac

G Paul George

G Reggie Jackson

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the two-game losing streak: “None of us are happy about this. You walk in the locker room, nobody feels good about the last 48 hours. And again, as a reminder, just five days ago, we were coming off of a very good road win. But we do have to collectively own this and that’s all of us. Everybody in the locker room and the coaching staff and myself, we have to do a better job.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's loss to Detroit Pistons. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to loss to Detroit. CLICK HERE

Father and son recreate Dwyane Wade/LeBron James moment. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com