How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Chicago Bulls Tuesday, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting Line Etc

The Heat play host to the Chicago Bulls in Miami

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -5

VITALS: The Heat and Bulls meet for the second of three matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Chicago recorded a, 116-108, win in Miami’s season opener. Last season, the Heat swept the series, 4-0, and has currently won eight of the last 10 overall against Chicago. The Heat are 62-61 all-time versus the Bulls during the regular season, including 36-26 in home games and 26-35 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are probable, Udonis Haslem (Achilles), Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable and Gabe Vincent (knee), Omer Yurtseven (foot) and Jamal Cain (G League) are out. For the Bulls, Javonte Green (knee) is questionable and Lonzo Ball (knee) is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Max Strus

C Bam Adebayo

F Nikola Jovic

F Jimmy Butler

BULLS

F DeMar DeRozan

F Patrick Williams

C Nikola Vucevic

G Zach LaVine

G Alex Caruso

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday's win against the Thunder: “There’s been a little bit more intent of getting to our actions and finding the open guy without missing the moment. We were finding our open shooters in those open windows that close very quickly in this league.”

