How To Watch The Miami Heat Versus Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, Betting Lines, Lineups, Injury Report Etc

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -2.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Thunder meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this year, Miami recorded a, 110-108, win in Oklahoma City on 12/14 and with a win, will sweep the series for the third-straight season. The Heat have won five consecutive games against the Thunder, the longest winning streak against OKC in franchise history. The Heat are 29-40 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 15-19 in home games and 14-21 in road games ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (quad), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Bam Adebayo (wrist) is questionable, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Thunder, Ousman Dieng (wrist), Chet Holmgren (foot), Aleski Pokusevki (leg) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Haywood Highsmith

THUNDER

F Luguentz Dort

F Jalen Williams

C Kenrich Williams

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Josh Giddey

QUOTABLE

Bam Adebayo on his injury status: “When it’s excruciating like how it was during the game, I feel like some of y’all would have went to the ER. But it’s one of those things that we’re built for it.”

