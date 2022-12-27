How To Watch The Miami Heat Wednesday Against Los Angeles Lakers, Injury Report, Lineups, Etc

The Heat face LeBron James and the Lakers in Miami

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: N/A

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Lakers meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. Miami swept the series the season prior and has currently won three of the last four overall against LAL. The Heat are 30-38 all-time versus the Lakers during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 10-24 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Nikola Jovic

F Max Strus

F Caleb Martin

LAKERS

F Lonnie Walker IV

F LeBron James

C Thomas Bryant

G Patrick Beverley

G Dennis Schroder

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on LeBron James: “It’s crazy. He’s redefining what’s possible with human performance. The way he looks, it looks like he’s the Tom Brady of the NBA, that he could just keep on going. His athleticism is still there. But if he ever only had to rely on his brain, he could play until he’s 50 and still be effective and move the needle.”

