Jamal Cain Rejoins Miami Heat For Tonight's Game Against Dallas Mavericks
Guard Jamal Cain is back with the Miami Heat after spending the last two games with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls.
He is available for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's the game preview:
Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET
Where: AmericanAirlines Center
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: +2
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Mavericks meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. Miami has won 17 of the last 22 overall against Dallas. The Heat are 37-34 all-time versus the Mavs during the regular season, including 19-17 in home games and 18-17 in road games. For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Mavericks, Christian Wood (thumb) is out.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Gabe Vincent
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Caleb Martin
MAVERICKS
F Tim Hardaway Jr
F TBD
C Dwight Powell
G Luka Doncic
G Spencer Dinwiddie
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Kyle Lowry on Bam Adebayo: "Bam is playing his ass off right now. He'll be an All-Star. He should be. He will be, I think. His production has been unbelievable."
