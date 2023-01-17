LeBron James At 38 Is Resembling Peak LeBron With Miami Heat

Since turning 38, LeBron putting up numbers comparable to his four-year stint in Miami

Many have called LeBron James' four years with the Miami Heat the best of his career.

He led the Heat to two championships in four NBA Finals appearances from 2010-14 while averaging 26.9, 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 54 percent. He also won two MVPs.

Yet somehow James is perhaps playing better nine years later with the Los Angeles Lakers, especially the seven-game stretch since he turned 38 Dec. 30.

James is averaging 37 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists despite playing against the sons of players he faced as a rookie.

James, who is averaging 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and seven assists on the season, is on pace to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer Feb. 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He scored 48 points Monday against the Houston Rockets, giving more reason he's only getting better with age.

