LeBron James Debuts Bald Head?
LeBron James causes a stir in just about everything he does.
When he tweets, people listen. When he speaks on social issues, people listen.
So, naturally, James created waves when he posted his latest haircut on Twitter. He debuted his new bald look Tuesday morning. It is unknow if the pic is for real or courtesy of a filter.
Either way, it got folks talking.
Normally, this wouldn't be a big deal. It's different for James because his hairstyle has been a hot topic for some time. Fans have always criticized him for refusing to shave his head despite losing his hair for the past several years. For years, he's been the butt of several hairlines jokes.
James, who played for the Miami Heat from 2010-14 and won two championships, is now a member of the league's shaved head club. It only took 20 seasons in the league for him to do so.
Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.