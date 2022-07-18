LeBron James Lashes Out At Critics Of Jayson Tatum During NBA Finals

LeBron James is used to criticism.

He's dealt with it since he was a high school basketball phenom in Akron, Ohio. While James feels it's part of being a professional athlete, he said critics may have gone too far with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum during his first NBA Final appearance.

"Listen, usually the people that's saying the s*** is the one's that's never walked in the arena," James said on the latest edition of HBO's `The Shop.' "Theodore Roosevelt, "The Man In The Arena," talks about it. Man, it's so easy to s*** on people when you ... They've never ever raised they blood-pressure level or they heart rate above a 60 and they out here telling you what you should do, how you should kick, how you should do this role, how you should paint."

Tatum battled inconsistency in the Celtics' 4-2 loss to the Golden State Warriors, who won their fourth title since 2015. James, who played for the Miami Heat from 2010-14, compared it to when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers against a seasoned San Antonio Spurs team in the 2007 Finals. The Cavs were swept 4-0.

"It's like Jayson Tatum is a beast," James said. "He didn't play to his standards ... Like man, he had a hell of a season and them guys ain't even 25 yet. He'll be back. He's got nothing to hang his hat on. He played against the same team my first Finals. I played against the Spurs. It's same s*** and they took advantage of me not knowing much."

