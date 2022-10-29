Skip to main content

Miami Heat Assistant Caron Butler Feels Jimmy Butler Took Right Shot In Game 7 Of Eastern Conference Finals

The former Heat player says going for the win was a good decision
It’s been nearly five months since Jimmy Butler missed a late the 3-pointer in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics that kept the Miami Heat out of the NBA Finals. 

Still, people talk about it.

Heat assistant Caron Butler, who played for the Heat in 2002-2004, recently joined former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes on their “All The Smoke” podcast. They discussed Jimmy Butler's decision to go for the win rather than drive to the basket and hopefully force overtime. 

“I felt that was the right shot because it was like 17, 16.8 on the clock,” Caron Butler said. “They still had a timeout so, you know, Al Horford is retreating and he’s going at him. He probably would’ve fouled him. And I just felt like, you know what, he was like ‘S–t, I’m going for the game and all we gotta do is get a kill on the opposite end. It’s an SOB play they gonna draw up so let’s go for the win.”

Jimmy Butler took most of the criticism because he isn't considered a 3-point shooter. But had he made it?

“And if he would’ve hit that shot, what the f–k would we be saying," Caron Butler said. "He that dude and he’s still that dude even though it didn’t go in. He’ll be right back at that s–t next year.”

