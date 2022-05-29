Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 7 Prediction For Boston Celtics At Miami Heat

The winner will face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals

Game time: 8:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: ESPN

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat +2.5

According to Covers.com: Heat +2.5



VITALS: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games. It marks the third time Miami will face Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022), with the Heat winning the previous two meetings. Additionally, it is the fourth time overall that the Heat and Celtics will meet in the postseason after also facing each other in the 2010 First Round...... For the Heat, Tyler Herro (groin), Kyle Lowry (Left Hamstring Strain), P.J. Tucker (knee), Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are questionable. For the Celtics, Sam Hauser is out, Marcus Smart (ankle) and Robert Williams (knee) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum

F Grant Williams

C Al Horford

G Jaylen Brown

G Marcus Smart

QUOTABLE

P.J. Tucker on playing through injuries: “We’ve been doing it all year. We had guys out all year, but we’ve figured out a way. We’ve had one or two of our stars out every single game all year, we’ve had G League guys. I mean we’ve just figured it out all year. We were able to win the East and fight all year just to get to this point. We’re all banged up—me, Jimmy, Kyle—but we’ve just figured it out. We’re just playing with our hearts right now, trying to give it all we’ve got.”

Here's the prediction for Sunday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Heat. Moses' record during the postseason is 12-5.

