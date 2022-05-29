Skip to main content

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 7 Prediction For Boston Celtics At Miami Heat

The winner will face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals

Game time: 8:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: ESPN

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat +2.5
According to Covers.com: Heat +2.5

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games. It marks the third time Miami will face Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022), with the Heat winning the previous two meetings. Additionally, it is the fourth time overall that the Heat and Celtics will meet in the postseason after also facing each other in the 2010 First Round...... For the Heat, Tyler Herro (groin), Kyle Lowry (Left Hamstring Strain), P.J. Tucker (knee), Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are questionable. For the Celtics, Sam Hauser is out, Marcus Smart (ankle) and Robert Williams (knee) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum

F Grant Williams

Scroll to Continue

Read More

C Al Horford

G Jaylen Brown

G Marcus Smart

QUOTABLE

P.J. Tucker on playing through injuries: “We’ve been doing it all year. We had guys out all year, but we’ve figured out a way. We’ve had one or two of our stars out every single game all year, we’ve had G League guys. I mean we’ve just figured it out all year. We were able to win the East and fight all year just to get to this point. We’re all banged up—me, Jimmy, Kyle—but we’ve just figured it out. We’re just playing with our hearts right now, trying to give it all we’ve got.”

Here's the prediction for Sunday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Heat. Moses' record during the postseason is 12-5.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 6 victory. CLICK HERE.

Big performance by Jimmy Butler forces Game 7. CLICK HERE

Should Duncan Robinson return to the starting lineup? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_18149732_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Gives His G.O.A.T In The NBA

By Shandel Richardson19 hours ago
USATSI_17484773_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Excited About New Coaching Hire

By Shandel Richardson20 hours ago
USATSI_18374858_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Bounces Back After Early-Series Struggles

By Khristian Davis20 hours ago
USATSI_18374401_168389536_lowres
News

P. J. Tucker Talks About Miami Heat’s Resiliency in Game 6

By Jayden Armant21 hours ago
USATSI_18373936_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler's Big Game Conjures Memories of LeBron James in 2012

By Jayden Armant23 hours ago
USATSI_18372716_168389536_lowres
News

Udonis Haslem Thanks Draymond Green For Game 6 Inspiration

By Shandel RichardsonMay 28, 2022
USATSI_18374859_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From Miami Heat's Game 6 Victory

By Cory NelsonMay 28, 2022
USATSI_18374405_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Comes Up Big In Game 6 To Keep Miami Heat Alive in Eastern Conference Finals

By Shandel RichardsonMay 27, 2022