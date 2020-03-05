InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson making a name for himself at 3-point line

Shandel Richardson

Before the season, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson was mostly unknown outside the team locker room.

After going undrafted and earning his keep in the G League last season, Robinson has developed into one of the league's top shooters. His name is now known in NBA circles, especially after hitting nine 3-pointers in the Heat's 116-113 victory against the Orlando Magic Wednesday.

"If you took a poll on NBA players and asked who Duncan Robinson was coming into training camp, I would say 70 percent didn't know who he was," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I mean, Andre (Iguodala) didn't know he was in an NBA uniform last year even though he was in Sioux Falls. I think it's really a remarkable story of persistence and how much he's improved really is incredible."

Robinson, in just his second season, has turned a two-way contract into the ultimate opportunity. He has made 225 3-pointers, which is just two shy of the single-season franchise record. That could fall early as Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He is on pace for 298 3-pointers, a feat only accomplished by James Harden and Steph Curry. 

"You don't start a season thinking you're going to do anything like that," Robinson said. "Just take what opportunities come and try to make the most of them ... It's just a culmination of a lot of work. A credit to the staff and also credit to my teammates for finding me in those situations and also encouraging me to be more and more aggressive."

As for notoriety, Robinson is fine playing in the shadows of the more popular Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

"That doesn't bother me," Robinson said. "You've got to expect that. Hopefully, at this point I've garnered some respect in that regard. Maybe not. Either way, I'm just going to keep going."

