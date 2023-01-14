Miami Heat Get Temporary New Name For Arena

After distancing from FTX label, the Miami Heat will now play at Miami-Dade Arena for the time being

The Miami Heat have a new arena name. Well, sort of.

The organization announced Friday it will be called Miami-Dade Arena until a new naming rights partner is found. Here's the official statement:

“Effective immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that, until such time as there is a new naming rights partner, to refer to the arena as Miami-Dade Arena,” the parties said in a joint statement. “The removal of the facility’s existing signage and the changeover of branding elements will be ongoing in the coming weeks.”

In November, the Heat and Miami-Dad County terminated their relationship with FTX once the crypto exchange company starting having problems and eventually collapsed.

The Heat were only with FTX since June of 2021. They will place their first game under the new arena name against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Heat defeated the Bucks Thursday but they were without standout Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is expected back in the lineup today. The Heat could get healthy with guard Tyler Herro listed as questionable after missing two games because of Achilles soreness.

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Thursday's win. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler came to the rescue for the Heat again. CLICK HERE

Rapper J. Cole makes an appearance at Heat vs. Hornets. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here