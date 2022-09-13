Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade A Lock For The Hall Of Fame Next Year

The Miami Heat were represented by retired great Tim Hardaway at this year's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class.

Next year, the greatest player in franchise history is expected to be enshrined. Heat legend Dwyane Wade is likely to headline the class of 2023. According to Basketball Reference, his odds of making it are 100 percent. He and former Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki are the only players with that probability.

Wade will become the fourth player with Heat ties to enter the Hall of Fame. He joins Shaquille O'Neal, Alonzo Mourning and Chris Bosh

Wade is the most decorated player in team history. He is the franchise's all-time leader in points and helped lead the team to three NBA titles. Wade, who was drafted out of Marquette in 2003, ended his career in 2019. He spent all but 18 months with the Heat, leaving for brief stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.