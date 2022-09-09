Miami Heat Owner Micky Arison Pays Respects To Queen Elizabeth II

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison was among the millions across the world who paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday.

She was 96.

Arison took to Twitter to express his emotions. He posted a photo of the two of them together beneath the words, "R.I.P. Your Majesty."

The queen while surrounded by her immediate family. The family released a statement to express their feelings.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the statement read. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Queen Elizabeth II had the longest reign of any monarch in British history, holding the throne for 70 years. The queen took over in 1952 at the age of 25.

The mourning spread from South Florida to across the United States, including the King’s Head British Pub in Sunrise.

