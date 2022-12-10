Phoenix Suns Were Out Of Line For Overreaction To Zion Williamson Dunk

Many agreed Williamson's end of the game slam added excitement for fans

The Phoenix Suns could have just taken the loss Friday and waited to deliver payback in Sunday's rematch against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Instead, they created another NBA controversy by trying to start a postgame scuffle because of Pelicans' forward Zion Williamson's meaningless clinching windmill slam.

The Suns viewed it as showboating but look more whiny than anything.

“It's like there was just no sportsmanship, and we don’t really like that," Suns guard Cam Payne said. "We do the right thing. I felt like they should’ve done the right thing, and they didn’t …The game was over.. They can hold the ball.”

Because of the Suns' reaction, Williamson had to explain himself when he shouldn't have had to. The Pelicans were eliminated by the Suns last year in the playoffs, so this was his way of sending a message.

"That was a little out of character for me but you got to understand, they sent my teammates home last year," Williamson said. "I missed all last year ... If they was to do the same thing, I wouldn't have a problem with it."

Most around the NBA sided with the Pelicans, saying it was good for the game. There was no harm done with the dunk.

Jabari Young, a former NBA beat writer and now sports business writer for Forbes.com, tweeted, "Played out thinking here. It’s not about the #Suns in their feelings. The fans (paying customers) in New Orleans loved it… just listen This is entertainment at the end of the day. And that was entertaining to watch. Really like this #Pelicans squad …"

InsideHoops.com and several others felt the same.

The Heat face the Pelicans Jan. 18 and Jan. 22, so hopefully there are plenty of exciting plays like this in the game. The Heat play the Suns Jan. 6. so hopefully the whines are left at home.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Bam Adebayo comfortable with Jimmy Butler as the closer. CLICK HERE

Caleb Martin becoming a complete player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra responds to Charles Barkley. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com