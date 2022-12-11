Miami Heat Come Up Just Short In 115-111 Loss To San Antonio Spurs

A 30-point night from Jimmy Butler wasn't enough to overcome the Heat's poor defensive and rebounding efforts

The Miami Heat can now say they have lost to the worst teams in the Eastern and Western Conference.

This time, it was the San Antonio Spurs' turn. On a night the Heat struggled to rebound, they fell 115-111 to the Spurs Saturday in Miami. The Spurs entered tied with the Houston Rockets for last in the West. Last week the Heat lost to the Detroit Pistons, the last-place team in the East.

The loss spoiled a strong effort from forward Jimmy Butler, who finished with 30 points, four rebounds and two assists. Guard Tyler Herro added 23 points, including five 3-pointers.

The story for the Heat was defense and rebounds. The Pistons shot 53 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle 46-32.

The loss snapped the Heat's two-game winning streak and once again stopped momentum. They return to action Monday at the Indiana Pacers.

