Miami Heat Set Date For Preseason Red, White & Pink Game

The Miami Heat are set to open training camp later this month.

And fans now know their first opportunity to see their team. The Heat will hold their annual Red, White & Pink Game Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at FTX Arena. Tickets for the event, presented by Baptist Health, are $1 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.



Here's a look at the Miami Heat's schedule this season.

Wed. Oct. 19 vs Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 21vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Sat. Oct. 22 vs. Toronto, 8 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 24 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 26 at Portland, 10 p.m.

Thu. Oct. 27 at Golden State, 10 p.m. NBA TV

Sat. Oct. 29 at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 1 vs. Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 2 vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 3 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 7 vs. Portland, 8:30 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 10 vs. Charlotte. 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 12 vs. Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 14 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 18 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 20 at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 2 at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 23 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 25 vs. Washington, 8 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 27 at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 30 at Boston, 7:30 p.m. NBA TV

Fri. Dec. 2 at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 5 at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 6 vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 8 vs L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m. NBA TV

Sat. Dec. 10 vs. San Antonio, 5 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 12 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 14 at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 15 at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 17 vs. San Antonio (Mexico City), 5 p.m. NBA TV

Tue. Dec. 20 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 23 vs. Indiana 8 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 26 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 28 vs L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m. NBA TV

Fri. Dec. 30 at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 31 at Utah 9 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 2 at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 4 at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. ESPN

Fri. Jan. 6 at Phoenix, 10 p.m. ESPN

Sun. Jan. 8 vs. Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 10 vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 12 vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 14 vs. Milwaukee, 1 p.m. ABC

Mon. Jan. 16 at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. TNT

Wed. Jan. 18 at New Orleans, 9 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 20 at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. ESPN

Sun. Jan. 22 vs. New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 24 vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m. TNT

Fri. Jan. 27 vs. Orlando, 8 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 29 vs. Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 31 at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 2 at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 4 at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 8 vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 10 vs Houston, 8 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 11 at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 13 vs. Denver, 7:30 p.m. NBA TV

Wed. Feb. 15 at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Fri. Feb. 24 at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Sat. Feb. 25 at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 27 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. NBA TV

Wed. March 1 vs. Philadelphia. 7:30 p.m.

Fri. March 3 vs. New York 8 p.m.

Sat. March 4 vs. Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Mon. March 6 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. NBA TV

Wed. March 8 vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. March 10 vs. Cleveland, 8 p.m. NBA TV

Sat. March 11 at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Mon. March 13 vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Wed. March 15 vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. March 18 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sun. March 19 at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Wed. March 22 vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. March 25 vs. Brooklyn, 8 p.m. NBA TV

Tue. March 28 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. TNT

Wed. March 29 at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. April 1 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m. NBA TV

Tue. April 4 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Thu. April 6 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. TNT

Fri. April 7 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sun. April 9 vs. Orlando 1 p.m.

