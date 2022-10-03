Miami Heat Sign Tyler Herro To Contract Extension

One of the biggest questions entering this season was when the Miami Heat would give guard Tyler Herro a contract extension.

That question was answered Sunday when he agreed to a four-year, $130 million extension. Herro, who is entering his fourth year, is the league's reigning Sixth Man of the Year.

"The next step for him — and I think we're seeing this in the league — if you want to win a championship and you wanna be a starter, you really have to become a two-way player today," Riley after last season. "You have to improve in certain areas of your game. … I saw improvement in his defense this year. He's got great feet, he's got quick feet. He just needs to get stronger, again. Add another 10 pounds of muscle mass. He just needs to get stronger from a leverage standpoint."

Herro has mentioned he wants to be in the starting lineup but the plan remains for him to come off the bench.

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.