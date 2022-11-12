Skip to main content

Miami Heat Terminate Relationship With FTX Arena

Heat are looking for a new naming rights partner

The Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County have terminated their relationship with FTX and will be searching for a new name for the downtown arena. 

The Heat decided to go in a different direction once the crypto exchange company starting having problems and eventually collapsed.

Here's the joint statement the Heat and Miami-Dade County. 

The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing. Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena. We are proud of the impact our Peace & Prosperity Plan - sponsored by County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and funded through the original deal - is already having in preventing violence and creating opportunity for young people across Miami-Dade, and we look forward to identifying a new partner to continue funding these important programs in years ahead." 

The Heat were only with FTX since June of 2021.  

