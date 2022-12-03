Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Not Concerned About Outside Attention

Adebayo says the Heat are just focused on wins

The one thing about the Miami Heat is they have proven they have no interest about the outside noise.

Their only focus is what's inside the locker room, which is why center Bam Adebayo didn't mind many writing off the Heat after a slow. At 11-12, they are well off pace of last year's slow start to the season that ended with an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals.

"You've got to think about: we were No. 1 in the East and people didn't even pay us any mind," Adebayo said. "Us being where we're at, they're definitely not talking about us. The biggest thing for us is to keep stacking these wins."

The Heat have four of the last five after defeating the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics Friday night. They return to action Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies, concluding their four-game road trip.

