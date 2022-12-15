Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Makes Impact In Oklahoma City Victory

Robinson makes a case to remain in the rotation

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is in the middle of a difficult season.

He has been in and out of the rotation, fell out of the starting lineup and often draws criticism from fans because of his $90-million contract. On Wednesday, Robinson got a little payback.

He had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, in the Heat's victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"It was really good of Duncan," Heat coach Spoelstra said. "It's never easy. The rotations are fluid when they shift, but he always kept himself ready."

Robinson was in the rotation because Jimmy Butler was held out due to ankle soreness. Now, Spoelstra has to find a way to keep Robinson involved with Butler expected to return for tonight's game against the Houston Rockets.

"We found Duncan in his rhythm on time, on target," Spoelstra said. "He was able to see a couple go through that are in his wheelhouse. Once our shooters hit a couple, they're ignitable. But you're happy for Duncan to be able to really impact the game and help the win."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Victor Oladipo comes up big in Thunder victory. CLICK HERE

How Twitter reacted to the Heat's win in OKC. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro hits the winning basket against Thunder. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com