Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra: `None Of Us Are Happy About This'

After having progress, the Heat are now in the middle of a two-game losing streak

A week ago, the Miami Heat felt everything was trending in the right direction.

They had won four of five games, including a victory against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics.

And then the past two days happened.

The Heat lost to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies and then were soundly beaten by the Detroit Pistons Tuesday at home. A two-game losing streak has coach Erik Spoelstra trying to figure things out before Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Heat are 11-14 at the 25-game mark.

“None of us are happy about this,” Spoelstra said. “You walk in the locker room, nobody feels good about the last 48 hours. And again, as a reminder, just five days ago, we were coming off of a very good road win. But we do have to collectively own this and that’s all of us. Everybody in the locker room and the coaching staff and myself, we have to do a better job.”

