Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On Jimmy Butler: `He Plays The Game The Right Way

Spoelstra gushes over how much he enjoys coaching Butler

When the Miami Heat first signed Jimmy Butler, there was talk of him being a prima donna, a selfish player and a team cancer.

That obviously hasn't been the case during Butler's four seasons in Miami. He's been a model teammate for the most part and continues to impress Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

After Butler had 25 points and 15 rebounds in Friday's victory against the Boston Celtics, Spoelstra had this to say of his team's star:

"He plays the game the right way," Spoelstra said. "He competes the right way. He's not barking at his head coach, `I need a play call, I need the ball, give me this amount of shots. He's never saying like that. He's just competing and playing the game, trying to help your team win. He competes on both ends."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's victory against Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Celtics. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler has big game against Celtics in return to lineup. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com