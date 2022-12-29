Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Having Strong Impact Since Returning From Injury

Vincent has thrived in two games back since being sidelined

The old adage "you don't know what you got until it's gone" is how Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra describes guard Gabe Vincent.

It wasn't until Vincent was sidelined nine games because of a knee injury that the Heat recognized his value.

"You realize how much we missed him," Spoelstra said.

Vincent has been impactful in the two games since returning, averaging 11.5 points in wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. He started in place of injured guard Kyle Lowry Wednesday against the Lakers, finishing with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

"His steadiness, his two-way competitive nature," Spoelstra said of Vincent. "He does it on both ends of the court. He's one of our very best communicators without a doubt. He's constantly communicating. He's a great leader out there. When he's on the court, he gets guys organized. He's communicating defensively. Offensively, he helps get guys to their spots. When he's out of the game, he's such a high IQ player, that he's constantly helping whoever's on the court with what he's seeing. It's incredibly valuable for our team."

