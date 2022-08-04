Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Trains At UFC Facility

Lowry has answered Pat Riley's challenge of returning for camp in better shape

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry has apparently taken team president Pat Riley's challenge to heart. 

After the Heat were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Riley called out Lowry for his physical shape. Lowry has responded by putting in extra work during the summer. 

Recently, he was spotted working out at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. 

“The bottom line with me and for me as far as hoping you can get the most out of a player," Riley said back in June about Lowry. "… You have to be in world class shape, you just have to be. He’s definitely gonna have to address that and it will be addressed.”

This is the second video to surface showing Lowry putting in work. In mid-July, his trainer, Travis Wallace, posted photos on social media of a leaner Lowry. The photos were dated July below the caption, "Brick Work Even On “Vacation.”

The Heat has one of the league's best conditioning programs and Lowry appears much more ready to fit in with his peers.

