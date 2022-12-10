Reflecting on Jimmy Butler’s Relationship with Demaryius Thomas One Year After His Death

One year ago yesterday, former All-Pro wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his home.

An autopsy revealed Thomas’ cause of death was seizure disorders resulting from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Many in the sports world were affected by his death, including Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler. Despite never playing in the same city, the two star athletes had a close relationship.

Here's a look back at the two over the years:

During the 2016 Olympics, Butler jokingly claimed he could be as good a receiver as Thomas.

“I could probably take Demaryius Thomas’ spot or Antonio Brown’s,” Butler said. “I think if you were to ask people who aren’t haters, they’d agree [that I could be in the NFL.]”

At the time, Thomas was at the peak of his career as one of the best receivers in the NFL. Kevin Durant scoffed at his remarks.

“He’s an idiot,” Durant said. “Jimmy’s an idiot.”

Draymond Green also weighed in, ridiculing the idea that Butler could be as prominent as Thomas.

“I think he’s absurd,” Green said. “He has no shot. Jimmy’s not as good a receiver as the worst receiver in the NFL.”

Furthering his football ambitions, Butler tried to guard Thomas in an Instagram video from 2017.

These moments highlight their bond. The two both came from tough backgrounds and ascended to the top of their respective leagues. Butler spoke about it in a 2015 interview with the Denver Broncos.

“It's just how all the odds were stacked against him to not make it,” Butler said. “He did what he wanted to do and turned his life to be successful. Here he is now at the top of his game and he really deserves it. Every time I talk to him over the summer, he always says ‘I’m here, training, getting ready.’ And for me, I look up to that because I did the exact same thing.”

