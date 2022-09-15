Russell Wilson Returning To Play In Seattle Draws Comparisons to LeBron James' First Game Back In Cleveland

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson returned to play his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, Monday.

The chilly reception from fans had some comparing it to when LeBron James played his first game in Cleveland as a member of the Miami Heat in 2010.

Like James, Wilson was booed every time he took the field.

On his recent episode of the “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward”, Heyward said it was comparable.

“If LeBron can get booed going back to Cleveland, anybody can get booed," he said.

James' situation may have been a bit more hectic. He was booed every time he touched the ball. It was so intense extra security had to be hired.

Before James decided to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, there were reports he “mentally checked out” of the Cavaliers, which led to jerseys being burned. Cavaliers’ owner Dan Gilbert went far as to issue an insulting letter to the public.

The backlash wasn't as strong for Wilson but the taunts were understandable. Prior to Wilson being traded during the offseason, there were reports that he broke with the team and “checked out” in the middle of the 2021 season.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson