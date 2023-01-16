Skip Bayless Digs Deep To Find Latest Criticism Of LeBron James

Fox Sports1 analyst Skip Bayless found yet another way to throw shade at NBA superstar LeBron James.

On Sunday, the same day LeBron James became the second player to reach 38,000 career points, Bayless pointed out apparently a weakness in his game. Here's what he tweeted: "Does anyone out there care that the same LeBron James who's on the doorstep of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer is last in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage?"

James, who played for the Miami Heat from 2010-14, indeed is among the worst 3-point shooters in the league at 28.3 percent, which actually ranks second-to-last. Only Jaylen Nowell of the Minnesota Timberwolves is worse at 28 percent.

It's kind of petty to point, especially with James ranking seventh in scoring (29.2) at age 38. He is also closing in on passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list, which should happen sometime in February.

The behavior is nothing new for Bayless. He's been critical of James throughout his career.

