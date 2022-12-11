Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss Saturday To San Antonio Spurs

The Heat fall to the Spurs, who entered as the last place team in Western Conference

The Miami Heat once again struggled to string together consecutive wins by losing 115-111 Saturday to the San Antonio Spurs.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Jimmy Butler had his second straight big game by scoring 30 points. A solid shot selection helped him make shoot 68 percent, with most of his shots coming in the paint. He missed his only 3-point attempt.

-The Heat were mostly in foul trouble, allowing the Spurs to make 24 of 31 free throws. The makes and attempts were the most the Heat allowed this season.

- After playing so well the past month, Bam Adebayo had a rare rough night. He struggled on both the offensive and defensive ends. He finished with 12 points while taking just 11 shots. It was also the fifth time this season he didn’t have a steal or a block.

-Tyler Herro has found his 3-point shooting stroke again. He finished with 23 points, making five 3-pointers. This was the third straight game he shot above 50 percent from the arc.

-It may be time to get Victor Oladipo more minutes. He had his best performance in just his third game of the season, scoring 11 points on 57 percent shooting from the field. He also had three rebounds and three assists.

-Duncan Robinson was back in the rotation despite being in the middle of a disappointing season. He is on pace for averaging under 10 points for the first time in four seasons. Robinson finished with three points, all from the foul line.

