Two-Time Champ Norris Cole Talks About What He Learned Playing for the Miami Heat

Former NBA point guard Norris Cole spent nearly four years with the Miami Heat, winning two championships in three NBA Finals appearances.

Cole told Inside the Heat about what he learned playing in Miami.

“One of the top things I learned is being able to perform in high-leverage situations,” Cole said. “It’s one thing to make a play, but it’s another thing to make a play when everything is riding on you. When it’s championship or bust or you’re playing for home-court advantage. When you’re playing down in a series, and especially playing against other teams with Hall of Famers like us.”

Cole gave his own interpretation of Heat culture and the “next man-up mentality” instilled in Heat players.

“You can’t be a championship-level backup until you play on a championship team,” Cole said. “I was fortunate enough to play on a team where I could contribute to winning in a championship environment. Having that experience allows me to share that. Being highly competitive is very important in Heat culture. Being able to learn from mistakes quickly, because championship teams learn to correct mistakes. Those experiences were my reality as a rookie, and again as a second and third year player.”

When thinking about the Heat during their championship years, many think about LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Cole says he remembers the impact of those beyond just the Hall of Famers.

“I had other guys too,” Cole said. “You had guys like Juwan Howard, who was my vet that showed me the ropes. James Jones talked about things off the court, like sustaining a lifestyle off the court to take care of your family. Shane Battier was the ultimate pro. He showed me defensive film so that I’d know how to guard certain players. But he also taught me about having a foundation and giving back to the community. Using your education to leverage your athleticism as a pro. Now that I’m a veteran, I try to give back as much as I can.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Kyle Lowry or Gabe Vincent as the Heat starter? CLICK HERE

Former Heat guard mentors G League players. CLICK HERE

ESPN analysts throw shade at Heat. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.