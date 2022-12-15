Watch Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Hit Winning Shot Against Oklahoma City Thunder

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Herro is showing more poise in the clutch

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has never shied from big moments.

That's why he looked so comfortable draining the winning jumper with 4.9 seconds left in Wednesday's 110-108 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's a look at the basket by the player who considers himself "a bucket."

Here's what Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had to say about the shot: “Just the absolute poise down the stretch. We got pick and roll, we’re able to get to spacing out of that and he just read the defense at that point. Each game is different, each situation is different. You can’t always just say ‘Hey, you got to attack and try to get to the rim or back the defender up.’ It just depends."

Herro finished with 35 points, including a career-high nine 3-pointers.

“He’s hit a game-winner on a three, he’s hit a game-winner now on a pull-up," Spoelstra said. "Eventually he’s probably going to get a game-winner layup, he’ll probably get some game-winner on free-throw attempt. This is just part of the evolution of a very skilled offensive player. But you just really respect the poise that he had. He wants those situations and now he’s starting to stack up some experience in those moments."

