Where Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat Players Rank On The Ringer's Top 100 List

Butler was the highest ranked Heat player while Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo also make list

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler received yet another accolade recently.

He was chosen as one of the NBA's Top 100 players by the website The Ringer. Butler checked in a No. 16 on the list. The top five were Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Steph Curry (Golden State), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets).

"Butler thrives on the most thankless parts of the game—the dead sprints down the floor, the body-blow box-outs, the hard-fought second chances," the website wrote. "And his career is proof that winning doesn’t have to be pretty, and doesn’t often come easy. Part of what makes Butler so effective is that he’s good at almost everything. Yet if he does have a single, standout skill, it’s his capacity to grind out points from nothing, turning the toughest looks in and around the paint into an implausibly steady source of offense."

Heat center Bam Adebayo checked in at No. 32 while guard Tyler Herro was No. 65.

Here's the FULL LIST.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Victor Oladipo comes up big in Thunder victory. CLICK HERE

How Twitter reacted to the Heat's win in OKC. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro hits the winning basket against Thunder. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com