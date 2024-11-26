Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat Prop Bets: Tyler Herro Ready to Further All-Star Case
The Miami Heat (7-7) look to move over .500 with a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks (8-9) on Tuesday night.
Looking to have some added fun and potentially win a little money during tonight’s Bucks-Heat game? Here are some Heat-related prop bets you should consider:
JIMMY BUTLER O/U 0.5 THREES MADE: OVER
Let’s get the negatives out of the way. Butler is averaging 1.4 three-point attempts, his lowest since becoming a full-time starter in 2013. He’s also only hit three three-pointers in 14 attempts all season.
However, all you need here is Butler to make a single three-point shot in a game that could feature plenty of scoring. This prop is definitely risky, but we feel comfortable with Butler hitting his target.
TYLER HERRO O/U 25.5 POINTS + ASSISTS: OVER
Herro recorded 18 points and five assists in each of Miami’s last two games. The good news is he’s been consistent since Butler returned from his ankle injury.
We believe in Herro tonight. He’s still taking plenty of shots, especially from long-range. Tuesday is an excellent opportunity for Herro to shine on the national stage and show why he deserves his first All-Star nod.
TERRY ROZIER O/U 11.5 POINTS: UNDER
Another game, another night we believe Rozier goes under his projected points total. He’s expected to return from a foot injury that’s kept him out since Nov. 17.
Rozier hasn’t topped 12 points in a game since scoring 15 on Nov. 8. He’s also a lowly 1 of 16 from three-point range in his last four outings.
(By the way, Rozier’s three-point prop bet is 1.5. Take the under!)
It’s easy to pick on Rozier in what’s been a trying season. However, until we see improved shooting performances, we don’t feel comfortable taking him and the over on points.
GIANNIS, ROZIER EXPECTED TO PLAY
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play tonight against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
He is dealing with a strained left calf but is listed as probable on the injury report.
The Heat listed Rozier as probable.
BUTLER’S AGENT DEFENDS STAR FORWARD
Butler is off to a rollercoaster start to the regular season.
Some games it appears he's still in his prime while others have fans questioning his ability to continue as the Heat's top option. Even with Butler's dominant performance in an overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks, fans are doubting his consistency.
"Jimmy Butler isn't going to be able to do this every night but the fact that he can still have performances like this tells me everything I need to know....," one user posted to X. "You do not want to see a healthy Jimmy Butler in the playoffs."
This remark caught the attention of Butler's agent, Bernard Lee, who quickly jumped to his client's defense.
"Why isn’t he? Just make him play the point , over and over and over again," Lee wrote in response.
LARSSON PROVIDES SPARK
Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson knows how to maximize opportunities whenever coach Erik Spoelstra calls his number.
Larsson had a career-high 14 points on 75 percent shooting, five rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes in Sunday's win against the Dallas Mavericks. He was a plus 17.
Larsson has now scored in double figures twice this year.
“It feels good,” Larsson said. “It’s all about the first kind of run. We have so many guys off the bench that can do that and play a whole game like this, so it’s really anyone’s day, and if you're off to a good start, they’re going to trust you and put you back in.”
