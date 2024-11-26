Inside The Heat

Milwaukee Bucks Star Listed As Probable For Tuesday Against Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Nov 23, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks foward Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play tonight against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

He is dealing with a strained left calf but is listed as probable on the injury report.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 pm., ET

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -2

VITALS
The Heat and Bucks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season and Miami’s third NBA Cup game. Last season, Milwaukee won the series, 2-1, but the Heat have won five of the last six against the Bucks in Miami. The HEAT are 76-53 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 35-31 in road games.




PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Haywood Highsmith

F Duncan Robinson

BUCKS  

F Taurean Prince

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Brook Lopez

G Damian Lillard

G Andre Jackson

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Terry Rozier: Probable - Foot

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Questionable - Knee

BUCKS

Taurean Prince: Questionable - Illness

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Calf

Khris Middleton: Out - Ankle

Marlon Beauchamp: Probable - hamstring

AJ Johnson: Probable - Achilles

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on rookie Kel'el Ware: “He’s really committed to the whole process, and part of that process is just quiet all the noise. You know, everybody has all these expectations, and rightly so.  And you know, if he’s not playing a certain amount of minutes, or if he doesn’t get into the game, that doesn’t mean things are going poorly, you know, quite the contrary, he’s doing a lot of really good things.”


Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson
