Multiple Miami Heat Players Given Favorable Odds To Land In Hall Of Fame
The Miami Heat are filled with talent of all ages, but two of the most established players are nearing the end of their careers.
With retirement on the horizon for Jimmy Butler and even closer for Kevin Love, Hall of Fame conversations are also emerging. Basketball Reference lists Butler with a 72.98 percent chance to make it while Love comes in slightly higher at 73.47 percent.
Love signed a two-year, $8 million contract to return to the Heat this offseason, a deal that will likely follow with retirement. He is expected to still make solid contributions, averaging 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds on 44 percent shooting last year.
The Heat selected Indiana big man Kel'el Ware in the NBA Draft, paving the way for Love to mentor him. Ware will also learn from three-time All-Star center Bam Adebayo, who is entering his prime.
Butler, who is entering a contract year, seemingly has more time left in his career. He's expected to hunt a maximum contract next summer, either from the Heat or elsewhere. The 34-year-old is dealing with health issues, meaning retirement could come into consideration sooner than anticipated.
