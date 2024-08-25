NBA Scout Explains Why Duncan Robinson Is The Miami Heat's 'Biggest Mystery'
Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson started in every game of the 2020 NBA playoffs, but his role in the postseason is decreasing since.
Robinson averaged just 12 minutes in last year's playoffs after playing 28 minutes per game in the regular season. The 30-year-old thrived from the arc when he actually found consistent action, shooting 39.5 percent on seven attempts.
An NBA scout spoke with Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla about why this is the biggest mystery to them.
"I always wonder why, when playoff time comes, it's the biggest mystery to me. Robinson doesn't see the floor," said an NBA scout who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "I know defensively he struggled, but when they made the Finals run two years ago, he improved his game. I think he improved his game more than Bam. It was glaring. They're paying him a lot of money."
If the scout is willing to say Robinson's improvements are greater than those of the three-time All-Star, it's even harder to imagine the cause of his lack of playing time. While his defense is subpar, winning a championship without an X-factor is nearly impossible.
The Boston Celtics had Derrick White, the Denver Nuggets had Bruce Brown, and the Golden State Warriors found strong production in Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II. Robinson is a sparkplug off the bench during the regular season, so what's stopping the coaching staff from letting him loose come playoff time?
MORE HEAT NEWS
Goran Dragic's Farewell Game Highlighted By Nikola Jokic's Dunk, Chris Bosh's Return
Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. Emerging As Strong Sixth Man Of The Year Candidate
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.