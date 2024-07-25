National NBA Writer Shows Some Love To Miami Heat Newcomer Josh Christopher
Josh Christopher arrived in Las Vegas, as many people do, with nothing but dreams of hitting it big.
Christopher hit the jackpot when he left town with a NBA summer league championship ring and MVP award.
On Thursday, Thursday signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat. He will now have the chance to make the final roster and work his way into the rotation.
Along the way he also got some good notoriety from the national media. All of the games were nationally televised as well. For those who didn't know Christopher when the summer started, they do now.
NBA writer John Hollinger of The Athletic had plenty to say about the guy who could be the guard of the future for Miami,
The first game Hollinger referenced was his performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"Of particular note was his insane 20-point fourth quarter against Oklahoma City," Hollinger said. "when he combined two electrifying poster dunks with three pull-up 3s while scoring 14 points in a four-minute stretch."
Hollinger was not quite finished with the accolades.
"Christopher knocked down 21 of his 40 triples in Vegas, including six 3s in the championship game against Memphis," Hollinger said. "If he can shoot anywhere close to this in real games over a larger sample, that's a noticeable development, as Christopher came in as a 27.7 percent career shooter from 3. Making all 18 free throws across two summer leagues (he also played two games in the California Classic) supports the idea that maybe the shooting is real."
If the same Christopher shows up to training camp in October, and repeats his performance against the veterans, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is going to have hard time keeping him off the floor.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.