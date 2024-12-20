NBA 2K Awards Miami Heat’s Aspiring All-Star With Ratings Boost
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro received an early Christmas present courtesy of the NBA 2K ratings staff.
NBA 2K25 announced its latest ratings update Dec. 19. Herro went up one point, going from an 86 overall to an 87. He and Bam Adebayo are the Heat’s second highest-ranked players, one point behind Jimmy Butler.
The official NBA 2K account highlighted Herro’s rating change in an X thread Thursday afternoon.
Herro is well on pace to earn his first All-Star selection. He averages 24.1 points on a career-high 47.6 shooting percentage, along with 5.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists for the 14-10 Heat.
Herro joined veteran guard Duncan Robinson as Heat players who earned a ratings increase. Robinson’s two-point increase makes him a 78 overall and the Heat’s fourth-best player.
Veteran guard Terry Rozier and forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. each dropped one point to 77 overall.
Other notable stars who earned an overall increase this week include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young, Domantas Sabonis, Cade Cunningham, and Tyrese Haliburton.
ROZIER ENDORSES HERRO FOR ALL-STAR GAME
Any basketball fan can make the case Herro deserves All-Star honors.
We wish them luck in creating a better endorsement than Terry Rozier.
The Miami Heat social media team released a snippet of a video Thursday evening asking players to make a case for one teammate to make the All-Star Game. The brief clip featured Rozier pounding his fist and replying, “That’s easy.”
“Cold-ass white boy,” Rozier said, briefly going off camera before returning. “Tyler Herro.”
COUSINS BLAMES TRADE RUMORS ON RILEY
If the Heat officially wave the white flag on winning a title in the Butler era, longtime NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins thinks he knows who—and what—is to blame.
Appearing on the Dec. 18 episode of FanDuel’s Run It Back, Cousins said he believes the relationship between Butler and the Heat has “ran its course.” Butler hits unrestricted free agency next summer and is widely expected to decline his $52 million player option.
“You gotta think about the personalities involved,” Cousins told former NBA guard Lou Williams. “If you know Jimmy, he’s head honcho wherever he is. And then you think about a guy like Pat Riley, who also has that same mindset.
“So, obviously, they haven’t found success as of lately,” Cousins continued, “so I believe it’s a clash of two big, dominant egos.”
