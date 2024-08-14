NBA All-Star Admits Lesson Learned After Trash Talking Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was one of the best players of his generation, meaning trash-talking him usually didn't end well.
Retired All-Star Gilbert Arenas fell victim to this trap as one of the league's most-known trash talkers in the early 2000s. Coming off a mediocre campaign at the 2004 Athens Olympics, Arenas felt Wade and the Heat were not a threat in the Eastern Conference.
"Beginning of the season started, we're coming into the 04-05 season. Everybody's talking about the Heat, Shaq went over there. I was like, 'Oh yeah, we'll just treat D-Wade like they did at the Olympics, just play a zone,'" Arenas said on The OGs Show. "You know how you looking at the scoreboards, he got 3 games like 40, 45, did he circle the date? Because the way he coming towards us.”
Arenas entered the league just two years prior to Wade, but was already an established talent with the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. The 2003 Most Improved Player award likely boosted his confidence enough to send a jab at the No. 5 pick.
He shared this was a poor choice.
"I called the hotel and said, 'Hey Dwyane, listen, here's the deal. I don't know if you've seen it about two weeks ago, they misconstrued that. I ain't say it like that.' That was the last time I ever said anything about a player," Arenas concluded.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
