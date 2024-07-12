Inside The Heat

NBA Analyst Believes Miami Heat Rotation Player Is One Of League's Best Bargains

NBA writer rates Miami Heat's signing of Haywood Highsmith as one of the best bargains in all of free agency. Former Miami Heat reserve Caleb Martin was also rated as one of the best bargains due to the low annual average value contract he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Scott Salomon

Apr 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) in the second quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Heat's re-signing of forward Haywood Highsmith is considered among the best bargains in the league.

NBA front office insider Bobby Marks of espn.com believes the Heat made the right move in bringing back Highsmith. He also said he was the best available wing defender.

Highsmith signed a two-year pact worth $10.8 million. For the second straight season, the Heat failed to sign an unrestricted free agent.

Marks said once Caleb Martin departed, the Heat were left with no real choice but to re-sign Highsmith. He called the signing aggressive as it does not allow the Heat to sign a 15th player. It will also have ramifications under the CBA and the luxury tax rules.

Highsmith brings defense and toughness. According to Marks and Second Spectrum, he yielded only a 40.3 percent effective field goal percentage last season to the players who were voted to the All-Star teams.

Highsmith averaged 6.1 points, but shoot 39.6 percent from three-point range. He averaged 20.7 minutes off the bench. He should see more playing time with Martin now on the Philadelphia 76ers.

"I talked to other teams, obviously," Highsmith said of the free agency process. "A few made some offers. Some didn't have no offers. They were just interested. It could've went kind of either way but I'm glad to be back with the Miami Heat."

And at a bargain price.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at scottsalomon67@gmail.com.

