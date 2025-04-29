NBA Analyst Breaks Down Miami Heat’s Offseason Assets
Regardless of whether choosing not to pay Jimmy Butler his maximum contract extension was the right decision or not, the Miami Heat have the flexibility to make moves in the offseason.
Following their 138-83 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Heat now exit the postseason early for the second consecutive season. Bobby Marks explained the potential options available to them with their assets for the offseason.
“Your core three are those guys: Herro, Adebayo, and Ware,” Marks explained. “Now, how do you add around that? You've got financial flexibility. I know Heat fans don’t want to hear that. You’ve got three tradable firsts in the future, including the Golden State pick. You’ve got $60 million in expired contracts: Kyle Anderson, Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love, Terry Rozier, and Duncan Robinson. You have, as I said, the flexibility. You’re hanging around $11 million below the first apron and $23 million below the second. You have the decision with Duncan Robinson’s $19 million contract. It becomes fully guaranteed on July 8th. $9 million in change that’s guaranteed. You can gain $10 million in flexibility if you waive him.”
Without Butler, the Heat have significantly more freedom to shape their future core. However, the Heat’s current assets do not enable them to pursue a star player via trade realistically. To acquire a star, it would need to be similar to the Damian Lillard situation in 2023 or a free agency move. A star player will need to request the Heat as their primary trade destination specifically.
ESPN ANALYST CLAIMS MIAMI HEAT BLOWOUTS AS WORST MOMENT IN FRANCHISE HISTORY
After winning three NBA championships and appearing in seven Finals, the Miami Heat experienced two consecutive underwhelming seasons.
Despite the Heat suffering a 10-game losing streak during the regular season, Bobby Marks explains why back-to-back blowouts at home to the Cleveland Cavaliers were arguably more embarrassing to one of the most successful franchises in the league.
“I would say probably the biggest embarrassment, blemish of this proud franchise and organization,” Marks said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. I would say it’s probably one of the biggest embarrassments. There have been bad Heat teams when they came in as a franchise as an expansion team. But as far as a proud organization that prides itself, this is probably one of the more low points.”
“I thought what we saw on Saturday was bad,” Marks said. “And then what transpired tonight in Miami, a demolition, uncompetitive two home games. I don’t think I recall a team ever losing this badly in a playoff series in back-to-back games.”
At least last season, when the eventual champion Boston Celtics eliminated the Heat, there was a sense of optimism. They lost in five games despite Jimmy Butler missing the series due to injury.
Now, their future is much more uncertain because Butler is with the Golden State Warriors. Even worse, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo had two consecutive underwhelming postseasons.
NBA ON TNT CREW EXPRESSED DISGUST IN MIAMI HEAT’S LOPSIDED DEFICIT
Through a rollercoaster regular season, the Miami Heat trailing 72-33 at halftime to the Cleveland Cavaliers certainly felt like a fitting end to the season.
During the NBA on TNT halftime show, Charles Barkley claimed the Heat looked as if they had quit amid their 39-point deficit.
“Ernie, I try not to ever use the words quit or choke,” Barkley said. “I very seldom use them. This is quitting at its finest right here. I bet if we went to their house, all their stuff is already packed. Listen, you lost by 38 the last game. You can’t stay in Miami. You lost by 38, and you’re down 40 at halftime.”
Kenny Smith added the Heat looked as if they didn’t have anything significant to play for, which led to their sloppy play.
“I always felt that athletes always have to have something to look into or this happens,” Smith explained. “When it started out with the first three possessions and three turnovers in a row, then all of a sudden, the energy and effort left the team.”
The Heat faced their second consecutive first-round exit at the hands of a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. This is also the second playoff series without Jimmy Butler where the Heat have looked thoroughly outmatched. They have significant decisions to make in the offseason regarding the direction to take for their future.
