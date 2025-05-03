Zach Lowe says Heat fans need to accept Bam for who he is



“This is who Bam is.. the Heat need him to score 25,27,28 a game, It’s not going to happen. That’s just not what he’s going to be and that’s fine.. He’s never going to be top 10-15 player because of that, he’s still… pic.twitter.com/ZsBlCTk5gT