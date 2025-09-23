NBA analyst suggests unflattering value for Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro
Entering last season, Tyler Herro had several significant question marks he needed to address. He responded with the best season of his career and his first All-Star appearance.
While one great season certainly didn’t absolve some of his flaws as a player, his future as one of the Miami Heat’s stars leading the next phase of the franchise seemed locked in place. Unfortunately, his latest injury left room for doubt, following another underwhelming postseason performance. On the Zach Lowe Show, he explained why his defensive shortcomings are worth mentioning when discussing his overall value.
“Tyler Herro is a really good player,” Lowe said. “Like a very good offensive player. He had a great year last year and made the All-Star team. He also gets picked on, on defense, quite a bit. I looked this up. Only one guard in the league got put into more pick-and-rolls on defense than he did as the guy guarding the screener.”
Due to early expectations of Herro missing around eight weeks to recover from foot surgery, he can return with plenty of the season remaining and help the Heat potentially rise above the Play-In seedings for the first time since the 2022 season. An impactful return is also important for him individually because he will be eligible for a three-year/$150 million extension on Oct. 1. Lowe goes on to explain why the Heat shouldn’t pay him yet, and why many teams may not value Herro as high as the Heat does.
“He can get anywhere up to 30 percent of the max, and you can start there, I think, on his extension,” Lowe continued. “And I’m just like, I’m not going anywhere near that. I don’t know what the right number is. Although I think he is a very good player, and I think his current salary is fair, it did get me thinking, alternatively, what is Tyler Herro’s trade value? Who would give you real stuff just for Tyler Herro? And I came up with a little bit of a list, Sam, but I don’t think his trade value on his current contract is very high.”
