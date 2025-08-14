Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Rises Among Top Shooting Guards
After the drastic mistake of passing on Devin Booker in the 2015 draft class for Justice Winslow, the Miami Heat have finally been relieved of their lengthy drought of lacking a top shooting guard in the league.
Following the best season of his career, Tyler Herro’s first All-Star appearance has raised him into the top tier of guards in the NBA. HoopsHype broke down why they view Herro as the sixth-best shooting guard heading into next season.
“25-year-old shooting guard Tyler Herro made it no secret that his goal heading into last season was to be an All-Star, and he did just that, earning the honor for the first time in his career in 2024-25,” the article wrote. “Herro was one of just nine players last season to put up a 23/5/5 stat line, sharing the honor with some of the biggest names in the game today, such as James, Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.”
Despite the consistently improving regular season success, HoopsHype explains why Herro’s decreasing playoff production still leaves doubt regarding his potential to lead the Heat as the No. 1 option. Newly acquired Norman Powell, who was shockingly left off the list despite narrowly missing his first All-Star birth as well, should help Herro carry the load offensively next season. Opposing defensive schemes will no longer be able to focus only on Herro as the primary option on offense.
“Of course, we must also mention that with Herro as the Miami Heat’s top offensive player last season, the team went 37-45 and got swept in the first round of the playoffs,” the article continued. “That means, like with some other players on this list, we must question how good your team can be if Herro is one of your best players. Additionally, in 50 career postseason appearances, Herro is averaging just 14.5 points on 41.4 percent shooting from the floor, so he’s not exactly a playoff riser.”
NBA fans got a great preview of the Miami Heat’s most significant addition of the offseason in the FIBA pre-qualifiers.
Norman Powell led Jamaica with a victory over Costa Rica, as he finished with 34 points, two assists, and three steals on 53 percent shooting and 55 percent from three-point range. The most impressive aspect of his performance was the fact he was able to summon his inner Michael Jordan and play through flu-like symptoms.
“The last 48 hours after game one was a lot of good and a lot of bad,” Powell said. “During the game, I was feeling very fatigued, body sore, and I thought it was just being tired from jet lag. After that, I got a little treatment done, and I started throwing up. Then bad stomach pains, diarrhea, and really sick. Some type of food poisoning, and something I don’t know what it is, but I went from that to being bedridden all the way up until game two.”
Despite feeling very sick, Powell displayed plenty of toughness and leadership because he didn’t want to leave his teammates alone in a must-win game for the pre-qualifiers to advance in the group stage of FIBA.
“I’m always a person that’s going to lay it all out there,” Powell continued. “I always talk about going out on my shield. I had a mission and a goal in mind when committing to this team and helping them advance.”
