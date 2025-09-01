Heat's Erik Spoelstra Earns Legendary Honor Among Best Coaches This Century
While many credit the franchise's cornerstone players, Erik Spoelstra has been essential to the Miami Heat’s success.
To continue CBS Sports’ quarter-century rankings, they voted Spoelstra as the third-best coach since 2000 behind Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich. Despite not winning as many championships, they broke down why they believe he was voted higher than Steve Kerr’s dominant run with the Golden State Warriors.
“Jackson faced stiff competition for the second-place spot,” the article wrote. “Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, and Rick Carlisle all received votes. Once again, the coach with more championships lost out in the voting. Kerr has four, but lost to two-time champion Spoelstra. The difference between the two is that Spoelstra has succeeded with multiple rosters, whereas Kerr has always had Curry as his core player.”
Ever since he replaced Pat Riley as the head coach in 2008, Spoelstra has led the Heat to six Eastern Conference championships and two NBA championships. While many attribute most of his early success to being part of the Big Three Heat era alongside LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, he showcased the importance of great coaching during the Jimmy Butler years. While they didn’t win a championship, no other coach in NBA history has led a team to the finals with as many undrafted players as Spoelstra, who did it twice.
Miami Heat Shockingly Begin Full Reset In Latest Trade Proposal
With the recent struggles in the last two postseasons without Jimmy Butler, one thing became clear. The Miami Heat wasn’t properly constructed to repeat their playoff magic.
Although they had a productive offseason by adding Norman Powell and getting a potential quality player in return for Duncan Robinson in Simone Fontecchio, they still feel like they are multiple pieces away from being contenders. If next season doesn’t show any promise in the right direction, a full reset is an option. To kick it off, Bleacher Report proposed a trade to send Tyler Herro to the Detroit Pistons for multiple assets in return.
Detroit Pistons receive: Tyler Herro
Miami Heat receive: Tobias Harris, Ron Holland II, and a 2027 first-round pick (top-three protected)
“Miami, meanwhile, would maximize its long-term flexibility by avoiding Herro's next contract and getting Harris' expiring $26.6 million salary instead,” the article wrote. “Holland's hard work feels like a simple culture fit for the Heat, and the lightly protected future first would give them more ammunition for their next whale hunt.”
If Herro has a significant regression next year following his first All-Star appearance, this trade can become an option to avoid paying him a max contract. From the Pistons’ perspective, they would be receiving much-needed perimeter scoring help for Cade Cunningham. After their first playoff appearance in years, Herro can help increase their chances of contending in a much weaker Eastern Conference next year.
