NBA Analyst Thinks Miami Heat "Should Be More Of A Factor" Than They Were
The Miami Heat seem to be in a sort of transitional period with their team-building after a season that saw the end of the Jimmy Butler era. They are now led by Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Norman Powell, and it seems some league insiders are wondering where they go from here.
"They're another one of these teams that has a bunch of cap space in the next year or two and has an okay roster now. They make the Norm Powell deal this summer, basically get him for free. They should be more of a factor in the East this year than they were in the last couple of years," ESPN's Tim Bontemps said on the Hoop Collective podcast. "But, you know, they've had some designs on trying to upgrade their roster money-wise, and they're going to have some money to spend in the next couple seasons too."
The Heat acquired Powell earlier this summer after the Los Angeles Clippers decided to not extend him. Additionally on top of getting back John Collins for Powell, the Clippers likely knew they had a good chance at landing Bradley Beal and Chris Paul to replace Powell in the backcourt.
"Well, interesting thing for the Heat, do they extend Norman Powell? [It's] the same question that the Clippers had to deal with," Brian Windhorst said. "Do they extend Tyler Herro? And if they do, at what number?"
Powell, 32, is entering the final year of his contract. He had a career season for the 50-32 Clippers this past season, averaging 21.8 points on 48 percent shooting.
The Heat will go into the season with extension questions for him, Herro and Nikola Jovic. An extension for Powell or Jovic would begin in 2026, whereas an extension for Herro would begin in 2027. It will be interesting to see what they decide to do, especially with their reported goals of keeping their books clear for the next available superstar.
"Both of those guys, I would say, fall into the same exact bucket that Austin Reaves is in also," Bontemps said. "Two more combo guards who are good players where there's not a voluminous market for them in the trade market, which is why Norm Powell was acquired, coming off the best year of his career by the Heat for Kyle Anderson, Kevin Love and a [second-round draft pick]."