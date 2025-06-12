NBA Analyst Thinks Miami Heat Should "Completely Blow It Up"
The Miami Heat entered the 2025 offseason after one of the most embarassing finishes to their season, one in which they also traded their former best player. Many observers within the fanbase and around the league don't believe in their current foundation, one built around Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
The latest to hold this opinion is The Ringer's Bill Simmons, longtime analyst and insider, on his podcast with Zach Lowe.
“If I was Miami, I would all time blow it up. I would trade Bam. I wouldn't do the Herro extension. I would trade Spo to the Knicks. I would just completely blow it up," Simmons said.
Herro, 25, is eligible for a three-year $149.7 million contract extension beginning in October. The first-time All-Star averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds during the Heat's rollercoaster of a regular season. During the Heat's four-game first round series, however, he averaged just 17.8 points (on 41 percent shooting), 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
As far as the comments about Erik Spoelstra, the two hosts were discussing him as a potential candidate for the New York Knicks' head coaching job. The Knicks have been contacting proven head coaches who are still employed with another team.
It was confirmed Thursday by local reporters the Heat have not been contacted by the Knicks about an interview request for Spoelstra, who is under contract with the Heat through 2032.
"It seems like they're going to go the other way, like they’re kicking the tires on Durant too," Simmons said.
Therein lies the complicated decision that the Heat will have to make this offseason, which direction to head in. As Simmons alluded to, the Heat have been one of the teams in the mix regarding Kevin Durant trade discussions.