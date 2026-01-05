Bam Adebayo continues to be underwhelming

Prior to the start of this season, Bam Adebayo said that he wanted to build on his strong finish to the 2024-25 season, when he produced the best numbers over a six-week stretch than he ever did since joining the Miami Heat in 2017.

It hasn't happened.

Instead, after another lackluster offensive showing in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Adebayo is now at his lowest levels in virtually every category since he became a starter in 2019-20.

He's averaging 17.3 points, lowest since 2019-20. He hasn't scored more than 16 points in any of his last eight games; he's had 12 in each of the past two. He's made five field goals in each of his past three games, missing 26 of 41 shots.

His field goal percentage is at 45.6 percent, down from 48.5 last season -- and before that, he had never shot under 50 percent. While some of that is due to an increase in three-point attempts, his two-point percentage is now just 52 percent, also a career-low. He's getting fewer attempts at the rim than ever, and while that is somewhat a product of the new offensive style and the variability of his teammates, this does qualify as one of the most prolonged scoring slumps of his career.

And here's the thing; it wasn't that long ago that he looked like he was headed to one of his better offensive seasons. He started December by averaging 24 points on 55 percent shooting over three games. It's been downhill since, starting with a nine-point clunker against the Kings.

The Heat don't need Adebayo to give them 25 every night, not so long as Norman Powell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and others are powering the offense, with Tyler Herro slated to finally return on this upcoming 4-game road trip. But, even with his stellar defense, they do need Adebayo to be a threat, especially at his salary. NBA players want to play with Adebayo because of his personality, professionalism and unselfishness, but he still must give the Heat a bit more production.

It's also on Erik Spoelstra to find ways to get him comfortable. Does that mean more mid-post touches early? Maybe mixing in some pick-and-roll, especially with Herro back, since that has been long-time connection? Everything should be on the table. Because right now, Adebayo is giving the Heat crumbs, compared to what he is seemingly capable of.