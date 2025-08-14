NBA Champion Places Huge Expectations On Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo
After the Miami Heat saw their season end with a historically unceremonious beatdown in the first round following the end of a successful era in their history, it was obvious many things would need to change. Outside of the surprising roster moves headlined by a trade for Norman Powell, the drafting of Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 20 pick, there are now some lofty expectations being placed by outsiders.
“[Bam Adebayo] gotta be more aggressive offensively," Jeff Teague said on his podcast, Club 520. "Bam been skating under the radar, we putting the pressure on Bam. He gotta figure it out. He gotta be at 24 [points] and 10 [rebounds]. The 18 and 9, that’s solid numbers for a third option, second option, whatever he wanna be."
Adebayo, averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals for the 37-45 Heat in his eighth NBA season.
"I need 24 and 12. He got that ability," Teague said. "He should be a dominant All-NBA player next year.”
The path to such a jump production-wise for Adebayo seems like a longshot after the Heat acquired a high-level scoring guard in a contract year. Also, the 28 year-old's career high scoring average is 20.4, which he achieved in the 2022-2023 season.
Teague, who played for 12 seasons between 2009 and 2021, added fuel to the fire, citing the new era of Heat basketball, one without Jimmy Butler.
"He don't got no excuses though. Jimmy was the guy, then Jimmy had his ups and downs, whatever he had in Miami. It's all you," Teague said. "You the OG on the squad, you've been a lifetime Miami Heat, he [Udonis Haslem] right now. Everybody else been somewhere. I mean Tyler Herro been there, but Tyler Herro be on trade blocks all the time. Nobody ever say they gonna trade Bam, this your (bleep)."
Adebayo averaged 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 37 games after January 21st, the last time Butler suited up for the Heat. He converted 51.4 percent of his field goals, including 43.2 percent of his three point attempts.
NBA Insider Reports "Several Teams Expressed Interest" In Miami Heat Star
The Miami Heat have found themselves nearing the end of an offseason that saw them trade for Norman Powell, while drafting a top-10-rated talent in Kasparas Jakucionis with their No. 20 pick. One loose end that remains is what happens with Andrew Wiggins and now there's more confirmation about some league-wide interest.
"This offseason, the Miami Heat were willing to discuss trade scenarios involving Andrew Wiggins, and several teams expressed interest in the former NBA champion and All-Star wing, sources said," ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported. "The Milwaukee Bucks, league sources said, were one of the teams to inquire about Wiggins."
Wiggins is under contract for the next two seasons, with a player option for 2026-2027. The Bucks are very much looking to make upgrades to try and keep Giannis Antetokounmpo from asking to be traded.
"While the Heat ultimately kept the former first overall pick, they were willing to deal Wiggins if they received an instant impact player, along with an upcoming first-round pick before 2028.," Siegel said. "Teams continue to monitor the Heat, specifically how they will handle Tyler Herro's upcoming extension window, to get a better idea of what direction they are trending in."
Earlier in the offseason, there was a cycle of rumors coming out of Los Angeles that tied the Lakers to Wiggins, where it was said the Lakers were interested in acquiring him without attaching their last tradeable first round pick.
Although it is easy to speculate that the "several other teams" interested would be Playoff teams, this isn't the first time the Bucks have been connected to the 30 year-old wing. In early July, 5 Reasons Sports Insider Greg Sylvander reported about the Bucks' interest in Wiggins over on the Five on the Floor discord server.