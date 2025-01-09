NBA Champion Reveals Suns’ Plan To Acquire Kevin Durant’s Desired All-Star
All signs are pointing to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler holding the Phoenix Suns as his No. 1 trade destination.
If that's the case, there are a few obstacles to overcome for a blockbuster deal to occur. The greatest of which is convincing star guard Bradley Beal to waive his no-trade clause, along with finding a third team willing to accept his lucrative contract.
According to retired NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, paying Butler his desired maximum contract is not a problem for Phoenix's front office.
"It's about two things," Perkins began on the Road Trippin' podcast. "It's about money, and from my sources, they're telling me the Suns have a two-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy. Alright, I mean, I ain't no genius, but that's like $60 [million] a year."
While the Suns' organization does like the idea of bringing in the six-time All-Star, Perkins claimed there is some added motivation from one of their superstars.
"Here's the next thing, it's about relationships, and the relationship is Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant," Perkins said. "The organization, they want him. You know why? Because Kevin Durant wants Jimmy Butler, and if he does get Jimmy Butler, they're both going to sign contract extensions."
With the NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Suns will need to act rather swiftly.
